Brian Daboll reveals the only way a rookie QB gets the New York Giants' starting job
The New York Giants are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the quarterback room.
By John Buhler
The New York Giants are a mess. They pretty much have been this way for the better part of two decades now. Yes, Eli Manning helped Tom Coughlin win a pair of Super Bowls well over a decade ago, but a lot has changed in the world since 2011. The Giants are an NFL blue-blood, but rarely have they had anything worth writing home about since Manning found Mario Manningham vs. New England.
While the Giants had a brilliant first year under Brian Daboll, that was two years ago. Daboll, and the entire team, suffered the proverbial sophomore slump last season. This took the G-Men from being a team that won a road playoff game over the Minnesota Vikings to being the No. 6 team on the clock. All the while, Daniel Jones keeps collecting them checks, no matter if he even plays for them or not.
With an option to take a quarterback at No. 6, either in the form of Michigan's J.J. McCarthy or either LSU's Jayden Daniels or UNC's Drake Maye if they were to fall, it seems as though Daboll is confident in his guy Jones. This is how you end up being a coordinator somewhere else next year. Jones was yesterday's news and today is not tomorrow. Is he willing to roll the dice with Drew Lock in Week 1?
Well, unless Jones isn't healthy enough to go, it will be either Lock or some rookie the Giants draft.
Daboll is sticking up for his guy, but the Giants are no longer anything close to a well-run operation.
The only way rookie QB starts for New York Giants is if Daniel Jones can't
Of course, this can all change if the Giants end up drafting McCarthy in a few weeks. While I like McCarthy as a prospect, the Giants are the wrong fit for him. Although I don't think he is going to bust going to the Giants, he may not reach his full potential playing for the dysfunctional Giants. This is why I would draft a wide receiver like Malik Nabers out of LSU or Rome Odunze out of Washington.
If Daboll wants to keep having Jones starting games, then let him do it. Just give him enough rope, and that could be the end of this regime in New York before the ball drops in Times Square again. This is why you have to go wide receiver. Even if it goes to hell in a hand basket for Daboll and Jones this season, a quality wide receiver like Nabers or Odunze can be salvaged. Then, go draft a quarterback.
All Daboll's comments are doing is enabling Jones to go out there and just be mid. We saw this before a few years ago in Jacksonville with Blake Bortles. He was a fine player coming out of UCF, but mechanical issues were always his undoing as a thrower. Bortles certainly had his moments with the Jaguars, but was always the problem and never the solution for Jacksonville. It is what it is, I'm afraid.
If the Giants are going to draft McCarthy, then let the guy compete with Jones for the starting job.