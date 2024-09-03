Brian Kelly is blaming the wrong people for Garrett Nussmeier, LSU falling short
The LSU Tigers are reeling after losing to the USC Trojans and LSU head coach Brian Kelly is blaming the wrong people for the loss.
As Brian Holland of NBC 33 and FOX 44 noted, Kelly told reporters that Miller Moss "outplayed" Garrett Nussmeier in the Tigers game against the Trojans. The coach further elaborated that "this was more about USC's offense as a whole".
Although Miller Moss' 378 passing yards, one touchdown, and gusty leadership during a game-winning eigh-play 75-yard game-winning touchdown drive was incredible, it's unfair to say that Nussmeier was a huge reason why he struggled like this quote is implicating. The junior looked like a true Heisman candidate with his 304 yards and two scores
Yes, USC looks to be an above-average offense or better but the Tigers should have played better on the defensive side of the ball. With Nussmeier's 300+ passing yards, it's clear that head coach Brian Kelly is blaming the wrong people.
Although LSU fell short of winning, the program has plenty of chances to redeem themselves this season. The program is faced with a difficult schedule as the team has its fair share of bad and good opponents. The Tigers have a very winnable September with the squad playing Nicholls, South Carolina, UCLA, and South Alabama this month.
Kelly's squad will have to weather a hard October and November with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oklahoma on the docket in non-successive weeks with the program likely needing to win the majority of their games to be good enough to make the playoff.
This will require the program to be a lot better on the defensive side of the ball with pass coverage likely being a notable topic in practice if they want to have a better fate against other top programs. Whether that happens or not, Kelly needs to stop looking at the offense/QB and in other right areas for the loss.