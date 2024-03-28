Brian Kelly goofs and accidentally reveals Jayden Daniels likely NFL Draft destination
LSU coach Brian Kelly may have just leaked Jayden Daniels' NFL Draft destination by accident.
While LSU couldn't quite achieve its collective goals in 2023, QB Jayden Daniels put together one of the best individual campaigns in recent memory. He completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, with an additional 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns scored on the ground.
Now, the fifth-year senior is expected to be one of the first three players selected in April's NFL Draft. There has been a lot of smoke-screening in the weeks leading up to the draft, with four QBs jockeying for position at the top of boards. Caleb Williams is expected to be the Chicago Bears' pick at No. 1, but the Washington Commanders at No. 2 and the New England Patriots at No. 3 are both distinctly possible landing spots for the 23-year-old.
Daniels could also tumble, as Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy continue to garner similar interest from QB-needy front offices. Add in the potential for a landscape-shifting trade, and there's no way know with any certainty where Daniels will land.
That is, unless the Commanders have already decided on Daniels as the No. 2 pick, and the next few weeks of waiting are a mere formality. If we are to believe the latest comments from LSU coach Brian Kelly, that may very well be the case.
At LSU's Pro Day, Kelly was quick to compliment Daniels' talent and work ethic. Then, at the end of the above clip, he very clearly says that Daniels will be great... for Washington.
LSU coach Brian Kelly potentially spoils Jayden Daniels' NFL Draft fate
Now, perhaps this is nothing more than a Freudian slip. We have all seen the speculation about Washington taking Daniels. It's a natural fit. New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has a long history with mobile QBs. He worked with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, Kyler Murray in Arizona, and Caleb Williams at USC.
We probably shouldn't write Daniels' name in Sharpie at No. 2, however, as there are too many factors still at play. Washington didn't officially meet with Daniels after the LSU Pro Day, and Daniels certainly wouldn't get a guarantee from the Commanders this far out.
Washington is probably the tentative favorite to land Daniels, whose stock has gradually surpassed the likes of Maye and McCarthy as the pre-draft cycle has unfolded. The NFL is coming to value dual-threat QBs more and more. Daniels was absolutely electric in his final season with the Tigers, showcasing improvement on the accuracy front while consistently generating explosive plays. He can improvise outside the pocket, deliver impressive throws downfield, or stress defenses as a designed runner.
That said, it's too early to say Daniels is the Commanders' next QB with absolute certainty. Brian Kelly is not exactly an unbiased source, either. If not a Freudian slip, this could be a case of wishful thinking from the LSU head coach.