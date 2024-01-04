Brian Kelly makes the necessary changes to fix LSU’s biggest issue
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly has decided to overhaul one area of his coaching staff with the 2023 season completed.
By Scott Rogust
What a 2023 season it had been for the LSU Tigers. Quarterback Jayden Daniels used his incredible passing and running abilities to win the Heisman Trophy, the first LSU player to do so since Joe Burrow in 2019. Then, the Tigers ended their season by beating the Wisconsin Badgers 35-31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. But, the team was unable to make it to the SEC Championship Game, like they did last season in Brian Kelly's first year as head coach. With that, they missed out on the College Football Playoff.
After celebrating LSU's bowl victory on New Year's Day, Kelly has made significant changes to his coaching staff. Specifically, one area that haunted the Tigers this season.
According to multiple reports, Kelly is overhauling his defensive coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Matt House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks, and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey have all been fired.
Brian Kelly fires multiple members of LSU's defensive coaching staff
LSU's offense was perhaps one of the most exciting in all of college football, alongside the Washington Huskies. Daniels was putting up triple-digit yardage through the air and on the run in single games. Not to mention Daniels had star wide receivers like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. to target downfield.
However, the performance of the defense was a huge issue for LSU and played a factor in the team being unable to win the SEC West.
LSU allowed 416.3 yards of offense per game, making them the 105th-ranked defense in all of college football. In terms of points allowed, LSU surrendered an average of 28 points per game (78th in college). Against the pass, the Tigers allowed an average of 255.6 yards per game (115th in college). As for LSU's run defense, they surrendered 161.0 rushing yards per game (85th in college).
The defense was a problem for LSU, and it doesn't help that they were in the SEC. So, with expectations remaining high for the Tigers entering Kelly's third season, the head coach is looking to overhaul his defensive staff. As for who will replace House as defensive coordinator and Steeples, Cooks, and Lindsey in their respective positions, that remains to be seen as of this writing.