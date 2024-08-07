Brian Snitker is completely devoid of answers to Braves' futility
By John Buhler
Whatever slim lead the Atlanta Braves had in the Wild Card race is over with and done. Over the course of the weekend, the Braves went from being within a few games of the Philadelphia Phillies in the division to being the last projected Wild Card team in the National League after Tuesday night's catastrophe vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. We know Milwaukee is good, but Atlanta is not that horrific...
After getting shut out on Tuesday night 10-0, Atlanta is now riding a three-game losing streak, which includes the final two at home over the weekend vs. the flailing Miami Marlins. Atlanta has been outscored 17-0 in its last two ball games and 21-3 over its last three. Not only has the hitting not been there like it hasn't all year, but the good pitching that was carrying this team has disappeared.
Braves manager Brian Snitker had the following to offer after Tuesday night's embarrassing loss.
“We have been so accustom to being such an offensive force here. Now all of the sudden, we’re not for whatever reason.”
The offense from last year's team will remain part of last year's team because it was last year's team.
At some point, we need to ask ourselves if the Braves really do need a new voice in their clubhouse?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Brian Snitker remains oblivious to the Atlanta Braves' continued failures
This has been, without question, one of the most frustrating seasons of Braves baseball to watch in years. Not since the 2014 team have I been this perennial disappointed. I have may disliked every second of covering the absolutely terrible 2015 team, but that year, as well as the two after it, did a number on many in Braves Country, including yours truly. Now we find ourselves feeling eerily similar.
I don't claim to know what will fix this team other than the chemistry is messed up. I am not seeing the type of player that knows what it takes to get over the top and win in crucial moments. There is a ton of talent in that clubhouse, but its consistent underperforming efforts have me wondering if there were even all that talented to begin with. Perhaps they got lucky? I don't know. It is maddening, alright.
What I would suggest is to still try to play hard every single game, see how far you can get in the postseason and go from there. This offseason should be one of great reevaluation for the Braves top-down. I don't they will get bit as badly by the injury bug next year, but this group certainly blew a golden opportunity to make something potentially special out of this year. It will be Labor Day soon.
For now, we must try to keep our heads because school is back in session and we have work to do.