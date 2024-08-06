Brian Snitker's comment only makes Braves' brutal loss to Marlins worse on off day
By John Buhler
All of that good ball of late seems to have been yet another thing of the past for the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta was playing fairly decently, making up ground on the Philadelphia Phillies and what have you, heading into this weekend's series with the Miami Marlins. Well, after splitting the four-game series by dropping the last two vs. the Fish at home, the Braves need to pick up the pieces and get it together.
Atlanta is not likely to catch Philadelphia in-division, but we have seen crazier things happen before in the game of baseball. What is frustrating is when a team finally starts to turn the corner, only to lose a few questionable games to a team you should otherwise beat. Miami is a professional baseball team too, with a lot of full-grown men and pride on that team, but Atlanta needed to take three of the four.
This quote David O'Brien of The Athletic got from Snitker really sets a tone for going into this week.
“Glad we have an off day tomorrow so that we can get rid of this one, take a couple of showers. Because we were playing so good coming into this series, and won the first two games. Every time you get a foothold or something, you get smacked in the mouth and you’re right back having to get ‘er going again.”
Snitker is resilient, I will give him that. What has been frustrating throughout the season for Braves Country, besides not being able to watch half of it on Bally for entirely Xfinity reasons, is we keep hearing signs or glimmers of hope that this team is going to turn on the switch and we will all get back to enjoying winning Braves baseball. The problem with that logic is I am not so sure there is a switch...
Atlanta opens a three-game home stand vs. the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
Brian Snitker's off-day message is not what Braves fan needed to hear
I get that this was in divisional play on getaway day in some capacities, but you have to protect your house better than this. Miami is always feisty, but you have to take advantage whenever this perennial rebuilding team comes to town. The fact Philadelphia has even let the Braves and the New York Mets into the divisional race is outstanding to me. You have to claw and scratch for every win you can get!
Even more troubling, Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Marlins came in Max Fried's first start back since going on the IL. When he is on, Fried has been unhittable at times. Then, there are starts like Sunday afternoon for him... Regardless, you want everybody to be pulling in the same direction at this point of the season. Not to say that the Braves don't want to do that, but nothing has been easy for this team...
The good news is Atlanta built a big enough of a cushion during the earlier parts of the summer to where barring an unforeseen collapse, the Braves should still be a playoff team. It may only be a first-round exit in the NLWCS, but I guess it is better to be in the postseason than sitting at home from the couch, watching it and wishing you were in the game. The Braves really let a pair of games get away.
The Braves are running out of time to put it all together and show us what this team is made out of.