Brian Snitker's comment after worst loss of season will only enrage Braves fans
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker made some questionable decisions in what would become a nightmare eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Atlanta has lost 17 of its last 27 games, including Sunday against the lowly Rockies when they led by six runs entering the second-to-last frame.
A combined seven runs given up by Luke Jackson and Joe Jimenez were enough to give away the Braves advantage. Jackson, who was acquired at the deadline and a former 2021 World Series winner, has been awful all season. The three earned runs given up by Jimenez was more of a surprise, but at that point, the Rockies had hope.
Not much more can be written about the Braves that hasn't been said already. Every team has dealt with injuries, but Atlanta's two best players are out for the season. It feels a lot like 2021, but without the same resolve from a struggling group holding on for dear life. Somehow, Snitker still finds a way to remain optimistic, which is a questionable approach.
“It’s a horrible loss,” Snitker said, per MLB.com. “But I guess I’m the eternal optimist because I believe there is still a lot of time for us to do a lot of really good because Michael [Harris II] is looming, Ozzie [Albies] is healing, and we’ll get Reynaldo [López] back. This could be a faint memory here.”
Brian Snitker's optimism is appreciated, but not striking right tone in Braves clubhouse
Snitker is sipping the Kool-Aid. As much as Braves fans want to believe him, they've watched the on-field product all year long. The magic is missing, and the 2021 World Series reunion didn't help matters. Jorge Soler is the only deadline addition that played to his potential. Jackson, who have up those first four eighth-inning runs to the Rockies, echoed his manager's thoughts.
“This is a crappy loss and one that stings a lot,” Jackson said. “But these are the ones that fuel the fire. I know I’m better than that.”
It's tough to blame Jackson, who is hoping comments like that keep Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos from designating him for assignment much like they did Eddie Rosario.
From here, the Braves continue their west coast road trip against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels. Both are winnable series, and Atlanta ought to turn things around before returning home to face a far more daunting test -- the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.