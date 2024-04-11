Brian Snitker's excuse for Braves blowout loss to Mets won't cut it with fans
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker took the high road when asked about his team's blowout loss to the New York Mets.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have won six straight NL East titles, so you can forgive manager Brian Snitker for not being too introspective about games in April. The New York Mets took two out of three games against the Braves in Atlanta, with the last win coming in blowout fashion.
New York defeated Atlanta 16-4, as Allan Winans season debut did not go according to plan. Winans gave up six runs on eight hits over five innings, and the Mets only poured on the Braves bullpen from there.
However, Snitker doesn't seem to care about Atlanta's early-season series defeat. This is manager judged by pennants and division titles, rather than series victories in April.
"Our eye is always going to be on the long haul here," Snitker said.
Brian Snitker's comment is correct, but shortsighted Braves fans disagree
The only reason Snitker's comment might raise some red flags around Braves country is because of the injury to ace Spencer Strider. Strider, who could be out long-term or perhaps for the entire season with an elbow injury if the team's worst fears are realized, is a workhorse for the Braves. Without him, their rotation takes a major hit than cannot be filled with an internal replacement.
Snitker was asked over the weekend if he had been given an update on Strider. His answer wasn't encouraging.
“No, I don’t think so,” Snitker said. “The good news is he’s going to get whatever it is fixed and come back and continue to have a really good career.”
If Strider is forced to undergo Tommy John surgery, it would be the second of his career. Coming back from even one TJ surgery is tough, let alone a second. Yes, Strider will pitch again, but will he be the same ace the Braves grew accustomed to? Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, losing series to the Mets, of all teams, will not help the mood of a fanbase that is rightly concerned about its starting rotation. Strider could be out long term, and Max Fried is set to leave in free agency next winter. Suddenly, another World Series run doesn't seem as likely as it once was.