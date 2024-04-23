Brian Snitker's heartfelt take on Bryce Elder's Braves season debut proves he's here to stay
Brian Snitker's faith in Bryce Elder paid out in dividends in the Atlanta Braves' latest win on the year.
By John Buhler
Bryce Elder was unfortunately the odd man out out of Spring Training. An NL All-Star a year ago, Elder had a second half from hell and a postseason to forget for the 2023 Atlanta Braves. Fighting for the last spot in the starting rotation, Elder eventually lost out to newcomer Reynaldo Lopez, who was transitioning back from being a long arm in the bullpen. Elder was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett.
While everybody seemed to have forgotten about Elder, Braves skipper Brian Snitker knew he would have to lean on struggling right-handed pitcher in the Atlanta system at some point. Once ace Spencer Strider went down for the year with an UCL injury, it was only a matter of time before Elder was recalled. In his first start back in the Atlanta rotation, Elder was the star of the show on Monday.
He pitched a brilliant 6.2 innings, looking every bit as good as he did in his best games last season. Elder may have surrendered eight hits, but he didn't walk anybody and actually struck out four batters during his first start for the big-league club this season. While he might always be a contact pitcher, Elder's control was impeccable. Hopefully, it is a sign of more good things to come for him this year.
Here is what Snitker had to say about Elder's first start back in the Atlanta rotation after the game.
"It says a lot about him. The dedication he has and everything, the makeup. When we sent him down, he said, 'I'll be ready when you need me,' and he was."
Atlanta improved to an NL-best 15-5 record with the Braves' 3-0 home victory over the Miami Marlins.
Brian Snitker praises Bryce Elder in his first start back with Atlanta Braves
If Atlanta can get the Elder Wand of yesteryear back in the Atlanta rotation, pitching like that, the Braves may cake walk to the World Series, as long as they don't face the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-five... Elder pitching like that would take a ton of pressure off Lopez, as well as the focal points of the Atlanta rotation in Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Chris Sale. Elder could be their special sauce.
For as frustrating as it has been at times with Strider now down for the count, this was always the best solution to be had. Elder, or whomever, pitching out of their minds after being called up. Frankly, it wouldn't have mattered if it was Darius Vines or Allan Winans over Elder, possibly even youngsters AJ Smith-Shawver or Hurston Waldrep. All it would take was for one of them to rise to the occasion.
Ultimately, I always knew Elder had this in him. His time in the big leagues last year would prepare him for this moment. He rose to the occasion last year when Fried dealt with injuries and Kyle Wright succumbed to a torn UCL. In time, maybe Vines or Winans can do this? Then again, neither one of them have earned the right to get the occasional spot start in the Atlanta rotation. Elder earned his.
Snitker's comment is the latest example of why everybody in Atlanta plays so hard for their skipper.