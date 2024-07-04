Brian Snitker had incredible response for Braves star after being hit in the groin
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves were able to pull out a win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, primarily thanks to starting pitcher Chris Sale, who could be in line to start the All-Star Game after his six-inning, nine-strikeout performance.
While Sale should be the main takeaway, Braves fans were rightly concerned about manager Brian Snitker's health after he took a foul ball to a very unfortunate area.
If you feel bad for Snitker, just imagine Ozzie Albies' long back walk to the dugout after drilling his manager in the, uh, groin. How Albies even hit a foul ball at that angle -- seemingly at a diagonal from where he was standing in the batters box -- is beyond me. His explanation for Snitker couldn't have been much better. The Braves broadcast, upon seeing the replay, wished Snitker the best but also made a bit of a joke of their own.
"Ooh, look out. That hit Brian Snitker. He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly. Never mind. That's a different kind of belly," Brandon Gaudin said.
The booth of Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski followed up that routine by questioning whether a manager has to wear a cup, and suggesting Snitker got hit a little below his belt buckle, after all. No, I am not making this stuff up as I go.
Brian Snitker focuses on the positives after Braves win
Snitker, thankfully, is okay, and was able to answer questions after the game. After discussing Sale, the Braves lineup and more, he finally took a question on the obvious -- how was he feeling, and did he have anything to say to Albies? Snitker didn't want to comment much, but made a joke at Albies expense.
"I told Ozzie I took his best ball."
And that, my baseball-loving friends, is how you shake it off.
Snitker's been around the game a long time. Odds are, this isn't the first time he or a player of his has dealt with such an event. The Braves won the game. If that means Snitker takes a few bumps and bruises along the way, he's fine with it.