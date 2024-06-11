Brian Snitker’s head-scratching lineup change backfired on Braves in no time
The Atlanta Braves had an offense that was historically great last season. It led the majors in virtually every category and carried them to another 100+ win season. This season, however, after a strong start it has been a different story.
Since May 1, the Braves rank 28th in runs scored and 27th in team WRC+. The only teams that they have outscored in that span are the 22-43 Miami Marlins and the 17-50 Chicago White Sox. It has been that bad.
Of course, injuries have played a role, but this offense simply hasn't looked the same. After losing three of four against the Washington Nationals for the second time in two weeks, Braves fans were clamoring for a lineup change.
They were not asking for the changes that Braves manager Brian Snitker made, though. And that change already backfired in the first inning it was deployed on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Brian Snitker's nonsensical lineup change costs the Braves in record time
Here's the lineup. The biggest change made is moving the struggling Austin Riley to the No. 3 spot and moving the red-hot Marcell Ozuna down to the No. 5 spot. Doing this allowed the Braves to put together a lineup that looked like the one they used on Opening Day, just without Ronald Acuña Jr., of course.
At first, it looked as if the change was going to plan. Michael Harris II drilled a leadoff triple to right field, giving the Braves a golden opportunity to get on the board first against a really good Orioles team. Unfortunately, that triple was followed by an Ozzie Albies groundout, an Austin Riley strikeout, and a Matt Olson pop out. The Braves were kept off the board despite having a runner on third with nobody out. Having Marcell Ozuna on the on-deck circle for the third out hurts immensely.
Ozuna has been the saving grace for this Braves team. He had a .987 OPS entering the game and was leading the National League with 18 home runs and 55 RBI. This was the player that Brian Snitker moved down in the order.
Meanwhile, Austin Riley has struggled mightily this season, entering Tuesday's contest with a .648 OPS. He had hit just .184 in 13 games since his return from his injury suffered in mid-May. Riley was moved from the No. 2 spot to the No. 3 spot in order to place Ozzie Albies, a hitter who has a .663 OPS in the 40 games he's played since returning from his injury in late April, in the No. 2 spot.
Putting hitters in spots they have succeeded in in the past isn't the worst idea, but moving the only hitter producing in the order made no sense at the time, and proved to be a bad idea in the first inning of the first game the lineup was deployed. Sure enough, Ozuna drew a leadoff walk to begin the second inning. That wouldn't have driven in a run in the first, but it would've put more pressure on Baltimore's starter to get out of the inning unscathed.
Perhaps the Braves can prove Snitker right as the game progresses. For now, it isn't looking too good. The Braves wasted a golden opportunity after moving their best hitter down in the order for reasons unknown.