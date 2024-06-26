Brian Snitker gives update on mysterious Orlando Arcia illness
By John Buhler
Orlando Arcia did not look like himself on Monday night in defeat vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. While he has struggled at the plate for most of this season, his usually slick glove was a bit of an issue in that particular ballgame. His head was not in the game, and he was promptly removed from it. As it turned out, he was dealing with some dizziness. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker provided an update.
Snitker met with the media ahead of Tuesday night's rainout to provide some clarity on the Arcia situation. He said that his starting shortstop's removal from the game was strictly precautionary. Arcia then went to the hospital overnight to do some testing. While it may have only been dehydration, Snitker would not definitively say that is what it was. He did say Arcia was day-to-day.
Snitker did rule out Arcia ahead of Tuesday night's game which got postponed. With Atlanta now having to play three games in 27 hours, the Braves could really need him. Then again, he was not penciled into the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, as Zack Short will be getting the start at short. We could conceivably see Arcia play in Game 2 on Wednesday night, maybe on Thursday?
Here is everything Snitker had to say about Arcia's illness ahead of Tuesday's game's postponement.
The lineup has been shuffled around a bit since Tuesday night, but it is still without Arcia part of it.
We can only hope that the Braves can keep their composure during this incredibly tough stretch.
The good news for the Braves is Arcia does not have to go on the injured list for this. That would be scary. However, Snitker did say that bench players like Short, Forrest Wall and Ramon Laureano have played well so far this season whenever their number has been called. Of course, Atlanta has largely been devoid of offense from the shortstop position this season due to Arcia's struggles at the plate.
Prior to falling to St. Louis on Monday night, Atlanta had been playing some fantastic baseball of late. Since winning on getaway day in Baltimore, the Braves had won eight of their previous 10 games ahead of their series opener two days ago in St. Louis. Of course, they will need to buckle down and just grind through it if they want to avoid utter embarrassment over the next 48 hours or so. It's brutal!
Atlanta has to play a doubleheader on Wednesday in St. Louis before playing a makeup game in Chicago vs. the White Sox before then returning home to host Pittsburgh for a three-game series beginning on Friday. They may have gotten some rest on Tuesday night, but it will be a lot of jetsetting and a ton of baseball over the next few days for Atlanta. We can only hope that Arcia will return soon.
For now, Atlanta must harness all of its energy and focus to playing the best baseball possible today.