Brian Snitker sends warning to Braves' rivals amid hot streak
By John Buhler
It took a while, but the Atlanta Braves are playing some tremendous baseball of late. Ever since winning on getaway day vs. the Baltimore Orioles to avoid a frustrating sweep, the Braves have gone on a bit of a tear. They have won eight of their last 10 games, as well as three straight series over American League teams. The best part in all this is manager Brian Snitker seemed to expect this.
In his postgame press conference after taking two of three from the New York Yankees on the road, you could sense the quiet confidence Snitker has in his team. While the rest of the baseball world was in full-blown panic mode about this massively underperforming contending team, Snitker knew the hitting would pick up eventually. Frankly, so did the rest of the team. It is funny how that all works out.
The craziest part is Snitker doesn't seem to think that the Braves have played their best baseball yet.
"We're playing more to our capabilities. Quite honestly, I still don't think we're hitting on all cylinders yet."
It is in instances like these where Snitker proves himself to be one of the best manager in MLB.
Once the streaky hitting aligns with the dominant starting pitching this team will be so hard to beat.
Brian Snitker knows Atlanta Braves haven't played their best baseball yet
While I remain skeptical that the Braves will catch the Philadelphia Phillies in-division, this is most certainly one of the best six clubs in the Senior Circuit going away this year. All that matters is making the postseason, and go from there. To be quite frank, having a first-round bye has been more problematic than even imagined for top-two teams in each league to navigate. Momentum is real.
To be fair, I don't know if this team is good enough, or better yet, consistently dominant enough to go the distance in October. At this point, I'd really like to see the Braves gel in the second half and push for a spot in the NLCS. If they are going up against familiar foes like the Phillies or the Los Angeles Dodgers, great. If it is somebody totally different, then that is perfect as well. It is all about matchups...
For now, I think me and the rest of Braves Country can enjoy following on with this team for the rest of the summer. The last two weeks have been a godsend for this club. Although we know postseason heartbreak all too well in these parts, good pitching does beat great hitting more often than not. Throughout the entire campaign, the Braves have been able to hold steady with its dominant rotation.
Look for general manager Alex Anthopoulos to make moves at the trade deadline in a few weeks.