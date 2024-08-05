Brian Snitker’s biggest weakness doomed Max Fried’s return from injury for Braves

"Definitely, definitely frustrating." @Braves SP Max Fried talks his return from left forearm neuritis. 3.1 IP 4H 5ER 6K 5BB in a 7-0 loss to Miami.



Brian Snitker was asked about the possibility of a rehab start but said they preferred to have him back in the mix sooner. pic.twitter.com/SbM9geBs5u