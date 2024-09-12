A brief history of MAC schools being ranked in the college football AP Top 25
By Austen Bundy
The Northern Illinois Huskies gave No. 5 Notre Dame a MAC-attack on Saturday, taking down the first-ever Top 5 opponent in program and conference history. For its efforts, Northern Illinois was rewarded by Associated Press voters with the No. 25 spot in this week's poll.
Some college football fans may know little of the Mid-American Conference or its members. The conference was founded in 1946 and contains teams mostly from the Ohio Valley region. In its 78-year existence, it's actually seen 10 of its 12 members ranked in the Top 25 at some point.
Here are some more interesting facts about the Mid-American Conference and its ranked members.
When was the last time Northern Illinois was ranked?
Northern Illinois' appearance in the Week 3 AP Top 25 marks the first time in 11 years that the Huskies find themselves among the Top 25 teams in the country and the first time a Mid-American Conference team has been ranked since Week 13 of last season.
During the 2013 season, the Huskies entered the Top 25 at No. 23 in the Week 6 poll and stayed in the rankings all the way until the final poll. They reached as high as No. 16 with a 12-0 record before ultimately falling to Bowling Green in the conference championship game.
Northern Illinois' highest-ever ranking was No. 12 during the 2003 season when it started off with a shocking upset of an unranked Alabama team in Tuscaloosa.
Who was the last MAC team to be ranked?
The University of Toledo was the last team from the Mid-American Conference to be ranked (prior to Northern Illinois this year). The Rockets earned the No. 23 ranking for Weeks 12 and 13 in 2023 but ultimately fell out after losing to Miami (OH) in the MAC Championship game.
Toledo holds the conference all-time mark for most seasons appearing in the AP Top 25 with 10. The highest the Rockets ever reached was No. 12 at the conclusion of the 1970 season.
MAC teams all-time AP Top 25 appearances (current members only)
School
Years ranked
Highest ranking
Akron
N/R
N/R
Ball State
2008, 2020
No. 12 (2008)
Bowling Green
1973, 1985, 2002, 2003, 2004
No. 15 (2003)
Buffalo
2020
No. 23 (2020)
Central Michigan
2009
No. 23 (2009)
Eastern Michigan
N/R
N/R
Kent State
1973, 2012
No. 18 (2012)
Miami (OH)
1955, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 2003
No. 10 (1974, 2003)
Northern Illinois
2003, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2024
No. 12 (2003)
Ohio
1968, 2012
No. 15 (1968)
Toledo
1969, 1970, 1971, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2012, 2015, 2023
No. 12 (1970)
Western Michigan
2016
No. 12 (2016)