A brief history of MAC schools being ranked in the college football AP Top 25

After Northern Illinois' surprise appearance in the Week 3 poll, how many other times have the rankings seen some #MACtion?

By Austen Bundy

2023 MAC Championship - Miami (OH) v Toledo
2023 MAC Championship - Miami (OH) v Toledo / Nic Antaya/GettyImages
The Northern Illinois Huskies gave No. 5 Notre Dame a MAC-attack on Saturday, taking down the first-ever Top 5 opponent in program and conference history. For its efforts, Northern Illinois was rewarded by Associated Press voters with the No. 25 spot in this week's poll.

Some college football fans may know little of the Mid-American Conference or its members. The conference was founded in 1946 and contains teams mostly from the Ohio Valley region. In its 78-year existence, it's actually seen 10 of its 12 members ranked in the Top 25 at some point.

Here are some more interesting facts about the Mid-American Conference and its ranked members.

When was the last time Northern Illinois was ranked?

Northern Illinois' appearance in the Week 3 AP Top 25 marks the first time in 11 years that the Huskies find themselves among the Top 25 teams in the country and the first time a Mid-American Conference team has been ranked since Week 13 of last season.

During the 2013 season, the Huskies entered the Top 25 at No. 23 in the Week 6 poll and stayed in the rankings all the way until the final poll. They reached as high as No. 16 with a 12-0 record before ultimately falling to Bowling Green in the conference championship game.

Northern Illinois' highest-ever ranking was No. 12 during the 2003 season when it started off with a shocking upset of an unranked Alabama team in Tuscaloosa.

Who was the last MAC team to be ranked?

The University of Toledo was the last team from the Mid-American Conference to be ranked (prior to Northern Illinois this year). The Rockets earned the No. 23 ranking for Weeks 12 and 13 in 2023 but ultimately fell out after losing to Miami (OH) in the MAC Championship game.

Toledo holds the conference all-time mark for most seasons appearing in the AP Top 25 with 10. The highest the Rockets ever reached was No. 12 at the conclusion of the 1970 season.

MAC teams all-time AP Top 25 appearances (current members only)

School

Years ranked

Highest ranking

Akron

N/R

N/R

Ball State

2008, 2020

No. 12 (2008)

Bowling Green

1973, 1985, 2002, 2003, 2004

No. 15 (2003)

Buffalo

2020

No. 23 (2020)

Central Michigan

2009

No. 23 (2009)

Eastern Michigan

N/R

N/R

Kent State

1973, 2012

No. 18 (2012)

Miami (OH)

1955, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 2003

No. 10 (1974, 2003)

Northern Illinois

2003, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2024

No. 12 (2003)

Ohio

1968, 2012

No. 15 (1968)

Toledo

1969, 1970, 1971, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2012, 2015, 2023

No. 12 (1970)

Western Michigan

2016

No. 12 (2016)

