Brighton vs. Chelsea: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Chelsea have had a very poor season considering the amount that they invested in their squad. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side could claw back some pride by ensuring that they at least qualify for the Europa League this campaign.
The Blues are currently seventh in the Premier League but level on points with Newcastle United who are sixth. The Magpies are playing eighth-placed Manchester United also on Wednesday -- so it is a big night for who will secure their places in Europan soccer's second-tier competition.
This match will see two former Brighton players lining up for Chelsea in Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella. It will also see two former Blues in the Seagulls squad in Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey.
Chelsea face an uncertain future as it is not a given that Pochettino will continue on as their manager. Also, due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations they may be forced to sell some of their homegrown talent. This includes their current captain Conor Gallagher who has received interest from Tottenham Hotspur.
Gallagher is a local lad to Chelsea who comes from a family who support the Blues. It would be a shame that because of the Premier League's rules that his club will be forced to sell him to a rival team.
Brighton lineup predictions
- Bart Verbruggen
- Igor
- Lewis Dunk
- Adam Webster
- Joel Veltman
- Billy Gilmour
- Pascal Gross
- Facundo Buonanotte
- Julio Enciso
- Simon Adingra
- Danny Welbeck
Chelsea lineup predictions
- Djordje Petrovic
- Marc Cucurella
- Benoit Badiashile
- Thiago Silva
- Trevoh Chalobah
- Moises Caicedo
- Conor Gallagher
- Mykhailo Mudryk
- Cole Palmer
- Noni Madueke
- Nicolas Jackson
How to watch Brighton vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, May. 15
- Start Time: 02:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Brighton, England
- Stadium: Amex Stadium
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.