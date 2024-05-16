Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Manchester United's 3-2 win over Newcastle United could be crucial in deciding the European qualifying places in the Premier League. All United need to do now is beat Brighton & Hove Albion and hope that the Magpies do not beat Brentford if they are to qualify for the Europa Conference League.
Eric ten Hag's side will have the chance of getting into the Europa League instead. However, in order to do that then they must beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final. This weekend will likely be ten Hag's final Premier League game in charge of the Red Devils so they will want to go out on a high.
Brighton need a win to ensure they finish 10th in the Premier League. There is uncertainty at the Amex as to whether Roberto De Zerbi will continue on as their manager. However, they are such a well-run club that his successor would have already been identified.
The Seagulls lost 2-1 to Chelsea in the league this week. Danny Welbeck got the goal for Brighton and he will be facing his former club in United this weekend. Welbeck has scored five goals and made one assist in 28 Premier League games this season.
Brighton lineup predictions
- Bart Verbruggen
- Igor
- Lewis Dunk
- Adam Webster
- Tariq Lamptey
- Billy Gilmour
- Pascal Gross
- Facundo Buonanotte
- Julio Enciso
- Simon Adingra
- Joao Pedro
Manchester United lineup predictions
- Andre Onana
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Jonny Evans
- Casemiro
- Diogo Dalot
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Amad Diallo
- Scott McTominay
- Alejandro Garnacho
- Bruno Fernandes
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, May. 19
- Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Brighton, England
- Stadium: Amex Stadium
- TV info: CNBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on CNBC with a live stream on Fubo.