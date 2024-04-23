Brock Bowers draft rumors propose wild landing spot for Georgia TE
This Brock Bowers landing spot might break the internet.
Aside from the glut of quarterbacks and wide receivers at the top of boards, few NFL Draft prospects are more scrutinized and anticipated than Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers. The talented junior appeared in 10 games last season, limited by injury but impactful in his time on the field. He reeled in 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 12.8 yards per reception.
Bowers checks virtually every box at the tight end position. He's not blessed with outlier size at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, but Bowers is a live-wire athlete with the strength to win blocking assignments and the speed to beat defenses over the top as a pass-catcher. Bowers is evasive after the catch, physical on contested throws, and highly impactful around the line of scrimmage.
There are few more well-rounded offensive players in the draft. As such, Bowers has a fairly tight projected range. He is often theorized as a top-10 pick, with the New York Jets floated as a highly logical — maybe even probable — destination. Other teams in the top 20, such as the Denver Broncos or Indianapolis Colts, could also end up in the Bowers business.
That is, unless Bowers falls further than expected. Perhaps an unexpected powerhouse in search of a little extra firepower strikes gold. The latest rumors involving Bowers point to a particularly interesting potential landing spot. One that would probably cause a meltdown on NFL Twitter.
In a new mock draft from A to Z Sports, Bowers lands with the Dallas Cowboys at No. 24.
"The Cowboys would absolutely take this chance even with Jake Ferguson on the roster. Bowers is a legit threat who can line up as an outside and slot receiver. Dallas is in need for long-term weapons and there’s no way they’d fall past No. 24." (Mauricio Rodriguez, A to Z Sports)
UGA tight end Brock Bowers lands with Cowboys in mock draft
The odds of Bowers slipping to the Cowboys at No. 24 are slim at best. Still, the NFL Draft holds many surprises each spring, and tight end is a tricky position to evaluate. The track record for tight ends in the top 10 is not great, and Bowers' lack of overwhelming size and strength could knock him down a few draft boards around the league.
If the league collectively overthinks it and allows Bowers to slip, it will be fascinating to see how he is received in the Texas heartland. The general buzz would be positive, of course — Bowers would be great value regardless of position at 24 — but the Cowboys have well-documented needs on the offensive and defensive lines. Bowers can help in the trenches a bit, but Dallas has an established tight end in Jake Ferguson, who made the Pro Bowl in his second NFL campaign. It's not like the Cowboys lack pass-catchers either. CeeDee Lamb was the highest-volume receiver in the NFL last season, and Brandin Cooks can still shoulder a hefty workload.
That's not to say Dallas can't trade Ferguson or incorporate Bowers in various two-TE sets. Heck, some would argue that Bowers is quick enough to play a bit of wide receiver. But, this is drafting based on talent and name, rather than targeting a position of need. There will be various theories about such an approach, but it's a risk. A glorious, very fun and combustive risk that could shake up the offensive hierarchy in Dallas.
Dak Prescott surely wouldn't mind another game-breaking receiving threat. As for Bowers, it's hard to land in a better market. Dallas is America's team, and Bowers knows a thing or two about winning football games.