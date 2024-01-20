Brock Purdy record in playoffs: Win-loss, farthest 49ers have gone, stats
Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. San Francisco seemingly in the blink of an eye in 2022. Thrust into a starting role because of injury, the 49ers quarterback became the surprise standout of the year by leading SF to six-straight victories to end the regular season, five as a starter.
Now in 2023, he has the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
While other teams had to fight for their lives in the Wild Card Round, Purdy and company got to sit home and rest. But with the Divisional Round set to kick off, Purdy is back in the playoff spotlight.
Let's look at what he's done already in his young career...
Brock Purdy's win-loss record in the playoffs is 2-1 as a starter
Purdy's rookie campaign was shocking enough in the regular-season but he didn't slow down in the playoffs leading the 49ers to wins over the Seahawks and Cowboys. He suffered his first playoff loss to the Eagles.
What's the farthest Brock Purdy has gone in the NFL playoffs with the 49ers?
Purdy and the 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2022 but the quarterback's magical run ended in frustrating fashion against Philadelphia.
On the first series of the game, Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. He left the game only to return in the second half because of a concussion for backup Josh Johnson, primarily only completing handoffs. San Francisco lost 31-7.
Brock Purdy playoff stats
Game
Cmp
Att
Cmp%
Yds
TD
Int
Rate
2022 W vs. SEA
18
30
60.00
332
3
0
131.5
2022 W vs. DAL
19
29
65.52
214
0
0
87.4
2022 L vs. PHI
4
4
100.0
23
0
0
90.6
41
63
65.08
569
3
0
109.8
Purdy was electric against the Seahawks in his playoff debut throwing three touchdowns and rushing for another. As it turned out, those would be his last scores of the season. He didn't get into the endzone in SF's win over the Cowboys and he was injured early enough against the Eagles to never have a chance to score.
We'll see what Purdy will do next to build his playoff reputation.