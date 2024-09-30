Broken Broderick Jones goes on NSFW rant replying to angry Steelers fans
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Pittsburgh had plenty of opportunities to come out on top during the 27-24 loss, but they couldn’t stop getting in their own way.
Penalties, turnovers, and general offensive maladies plagued the Steelers throughout the game. Pittsburgh’s offensive line was a concern for the team throughout the offseason, particularly with a pair of quarterbacks who struggle to process the field and throw the ball on time. The Steelers attempted to address the issues during the 2024 NFL Draft, but poor performances and injuries have left the unit depleted.
Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was sacked four times. Although the quarterback deserves plenty of blame for the performance, Steelers fans took out their frustration on offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who has struggled since training camp.
Broderick Jones lashed out at fans after Steelers loss
After the game, Jones made the poor decision to respond to fans on social media. Approximately an hour after the game ended, he responded to a critic by posting, “bro do you even know football?”
Jones didn’t stop there. He told another fan to “come show me how it’s done then” and corrected another fan by posting, “I had zero penalties boss check the stats.”
Jones was benched against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 after he committed three penalties on a single drive in the second quarter. He was forced back into action after rookie Troy Fautanu suffered a knee injury that will sideline him “indefinitely,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Responding to fans on social media is never a wise idea, but Jones doesn’t necessarily deserve the blame for Pittsburgh’s Week 4loss.
Far too often, Fields reverted back to the quarterback he was with the Chicago Bears. His worst moment came during a third-and-10 from the Colts’ 33-yard line in the third quarter. The Colts sent pressure from the edge, and Fields scampered backwards before coughing up the ball in humiliating fashion.
It’s easy to pin the blame on Jones for not picking up the blitz, but it’s not necessarily his responsibility. Pittsburgh’s protection scheme likely should have been adjusted, which is a responsibility that great quarterbacks typically handle themselves. On this play, the running back should have picked up the edge pressure. In the case of a breakdown, particularly in field goal range, Fields should have thrown the ball away and taken the points.
The Colts lost several key players to injury throughout the game, but losing players was still better than losing the ball. The Steelers lost three fumbles and turned the ball over on downs twice.
Fields completed 22-of-34 pass attempts for 312 yards and one touchdown, and he added 55 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries. His efforts nearly brought Pittsburgh to a comeback, but his mistakes ultimately cost the team a victory.