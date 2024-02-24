3 NFL Draft QB sleepers who could be Russell Wilson's replacement for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos are reportedly ending the Russell Wilson era in the Mile High City earlier than anyone could have expected. With no real succession plan in place, there are some interesting quarterbacks in the NFL Draft that could be a long-term replacement.
By Nick Villano
2. Michael Penix Jr., Washington Huskies
Michael Penix is different than Nix because he's more dynamic with his play style. Still, the results were very similar this season. Penix always had this insane talent going back to his days at the University of Indiana. He was chucking the ball everywhere, finding holes in the defense to run through, and scoring touchdowns at will. His issues at Indiana were health. He got hurt every single year. It seemed like he went to Washington just for a change of scenery as much as anything.
At Washington, Penix threw for 67 touchdowns over two seasons. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA this season, and he surprisingly brought the Huskies to the College Football Playoff. He beat Texas in the semi-final before losing the McCarthy and Michigan in the championship game.
Penix continued to show why he was a great quarterback. In a shootout with Williams and USC, he bailed out his defense by scoring 52 points. He won close games against Oregon State, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State. He also beat Nix and Oregon twice, showing he was the top QB in the conference by a long shot.
Penix's injury history will scare some teams, but he's been pretty healthy for two years now. Indiana might have been putting him in a bad spot, and the Broncos can learn from that. Penix is the dynamic type of player that excels in today's NFL.