3 NFL Draft QB sleepers who could be Russell Wilson's replacement for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos are reportedly ending the Russell Wilson era in the Mile High City earlier than anyone could have expected. With no real succession plan in place, there are some interesting quarterbacks in the NFL Draft that could be a long-term replacement.
By Nick Villano
1. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Gamecocks
Spencer Rattler was supposed to be in the Caleb Williams discussion when he joined the NFL Draft. He was a star at Oklahoma who was going to be the next big thing. He showed moments of elite quarterback play, but he's been wildly inconsistent. He hasn't been able to do it with consistency. Guess what a talented quarterback needs more than anything? Great coaches. Who is better at coaching offense than anyone? Patrick Sean Payton (yes, Sean is his middle name).
Rattler showcased his talents at the Senior Bowl. He showed something in those practices that he hadn't in years of play at Oklahoma and South Carolina; consistency. Rattler was hitting his receivers on multiple different routes, and he hit the same target over and over. It was the most his draft stock has risen in years.
Rattler is going to go in either the fourth or fifth round, so the Broncos don't need to take a huge risk to make it work. All of his biggest issues (decision-making mostly) can be fixed by great coaching. The pre-draft
This is a player that can extend the pocket and hit open receivers. He's not the biggest quarterback (listed at 6-foot-1), but he's not as small as some of the most recent worrisome QBs who didn't work out. Picking Rattler is taking a chance on the talent that once had him considered a top prospect.