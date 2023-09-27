3 problems Broncos need to fix after Week 3 disaster
Last week's 70-20 thrashing was a complete disaster for the Broncos. Here are three things Denver must fix if they want to be competitive this Sunday against the Bears.
Sean Payton didn't return to coaching in the NFL to give up 70 points. That's just what happened to his Broncos team at the hands of the Dolphins in Week 3. Needless to say, Denver has a lot of improvement to do this week if they want to win their Week 4 matchup against the Bears.
The good news for Payton and his staff is that Justin Fields does not have the talent or weapons at his disposal that Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed last week. The bad news is that the Broncos defense could cut the number of points they gave up last week in half and still surrender 35 against Chicago.
Denver can start to correct last week's mistakes by keeping the ball away from the Bears' struggling offense.
Broncos problems to fix: Get the ground game going
FIelds and the Bears don't boast a high-octane offense but it would still be in Denver's best interest to win the time of possession battle to protect their defense. The best way for Payton's offense to achieve that goal would be to find a way to grind out significant yards on the ground.
Javonte Williams had some limited success against Miami last week, but the game getting out of hand limited him to just 11 carries. Doubling his touches would be a good place for Denver's offense to start.
It's crucial for the Broncos to account for Chicago middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds if they want to succeed on the ground. Williams can make people miss on interior runs, but Edmunds has the tackling ability to snuff that out. If Denver can win up front they have a strong chance of moving the ball against the Bears.