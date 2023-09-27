3 problems Broncos need to fix after Week 3 disaster
Last week's 70-20 thrashing was a complete disaster for the Broncos. Here are three things Denver must fix if they want to be competitive this Sunday against the Bears.
Broncos problems to fix: Denver has to find a way to stop the run
MIami's running back duo of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert ran roughshod over the Broncos' defense last week. The pair combined for five rushing touchdowns and three passing scores during the scoring bonanza.
Chicago's two-headed monster of Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson don't possess that kind of big-play ability, but the Bears' coaching staff will try to feed them early and often to see if Denver's defense will repeat their disastrous performance from a week ago.
That makes it crucial for the Broncos to play with more physicality at the point of attack. Chicago will try to give FIelds the chance to test them with a variety of designed quarterback runs. If the Broncos let Fields get to the second level it's going to spell disaster for their hopes of getting a win.
It's no surprise that the Broncos need to improve their defense after giving up 70 points last week. It all starts with defending the run at a reasonable level. They aren't going to go from porous to perfect in the span of a single week, but significant improvement is possible.