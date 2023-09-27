3 problems Broncos need to fix after Week 3 disaster
Last week's 70-20 thrashing was a complete disaster for the Broncos. Here are three things Denver must fix if they want to be competitive this Sunday against the Bears.
Broncos problems to fix: Pressure Justin Fields into mistakes
Tagovailoa had enough time in the pocket to do whatever he wanted against the Broncos defense last week. Putting Justin Fields under more pressure will be a top priority for coordinator Vance Joseph's defense this week.
New acquisitions Randy Gregory and Zach Allen are two Broncos that need to be under a microscope. Neither qualifies as an edge-rushing superstar but both have the talent to produce quality results against Chicago's offensive line. Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright is one player the Broncos should test both mentally and physically during this week's matchup.
Look for Denver to try to slide Allen inside on obvious passing downs to rush the passer from the interior. The team's ability to do that does depend on stopping the run. If the Broncos can't force Chicago into clear passing situations they won't be able to get the best out of Allen.
The other thing the Broncos need to do is have the courage to blitz in a variety of ways. Fields is a quarterback that's prone to mistakes. Bringing some exotic pressure against him could help the Broncos secure vital turnovers in this game. Denver will not leave a single strategy unexplored when it comes to pressuring the quarterback this week.