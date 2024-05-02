Broncos apparently had no choice but to take Bo Nix with another suitor looming

For all who think the Broncos could have traded down and still gotten Bo Nix … @chad_reuter of @NFLMedia says, “No,” that wouldn’t have worked.



Why? Because the Rams wanted Nix.



"The Rams were taking Nix at 19. Absolutely, if he was available,” Reuter told @CecilLammey & me. pic.twitter.com/SHxQxEdZSw