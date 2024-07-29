The Broncos-Bo Nix hype train has gone off the rails and needs to be stopped
By John Buhler
While I fully suspect that Bo Nix is going to be a fine starting quarterback in the NFL for years to come, we don't need to put the cart in front of the horse. In fact, the horse cart has gone off the rails, so to speak, as we seem to be gassing up the rookie quarterback out of Oregon a bit more than we should. The Denver Broncos may have a quarterback of their future, but let's not ruin him carelessly.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler could be the latest culprit of overhyping the Nix train for the Broncos, but this may just be the latest infatuation effort emanating out of Colorado about the franchise quarterback from the franchise itself. We all know that head coach Sean Payton really loves this guy, but he needs to prove to me more than being the most pro-ready passer of his draft class. He had so many starts.
Reports coming out of Denver is that Nix is really wowing the Broncos staff and his teammates with his impressive play. Once again, of course, he should be doing this. He started for five years at two traditional powers in the Power Five in Oregon for two seasons and three years at Auburn prior. Denver took him with the No. 12 overall pick because the Broncos believed he could be their guy.
Fowler is either saying what he is being told, or he too is starting to really buy into the Nix hype a bit.
I will say this once again. Nix should be a fine starting quarterback in the league, but that is about it.
The Bo Nix hype train is getting out of control for the Denver Broncos
Admittedly, I do want to believe that Nix can be the Broncos' guy. It has been a painfully long time since Peyton Manning last rode off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion. Denver owns the second longest active playoff drought streak in the NFL, only trailing the flightless New York Jets. Payton may really think Nix is the answer, but we are only going to know once he plays in a real game.
The thing that I like the most about Nix's game is that he is poised and mature. He is the type of quarterback who will be able to land the plane after a bit of turbulance. Again, he has banked so many reps in the flight simulator and in low-stress flights that we all know he can do this. The problem is I don't know if he is an elevator of talent, nor do I think he thinks playing quarterback on the big stage.
Well, when the Broncos are playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in a game Denver needs to keep its season alive, will Nix rise to the occassion, or will he cower like he did every time Oregon played Washington or Auburn played Georgia or Alabama? You understand what I am getting at, right? I have seen so much of Nix the last five years to have a pretty good feel on the quarterback.
Nix will provide stability to the Broncos organization, but we can only hope he becomes Derek Carr.