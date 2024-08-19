Broncos fans name Bo Nix QB1 after another solid preseason outing
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos made the huge move to release quarterback Russell Wilson from his contract, two years after acquiring him. But, head coach Sean Payton decided he saw enough and wanted to bring in his own quarterback. With the 12th overall selection, the Broncos watched Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy fly off the board. But, they were ecstatic that Oregon's Bo Nix was on the board.
While Nix may not have the upside that Williams or Maye have, Nix was a good quarterback at the collegiate level, even being a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season. Throughout the summer, Payton stressed that it would be a competition between Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson for the starting quarterback job.
Nix had a solid outing in the team's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, Nix got his first chance to start in their game against the Green Bay Packers. Nix completed all but one of his nine pass attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.
Broncos fans saw enough, name Bo Nix the QB1 after preseason game vs. Packers
Let's just say that some Broncos fans saw enough to declare that Nix was the QB1, as evidenced by some social media posts.
Nix was nearly flawless in his second preseason game. The thing is, Nix could have had two touchdowns in the game, if not for a mistake by the rookie.
On the team's first drive, Nix led the team all the way into the red zone. On a third down situation, Nix scrambled out of the pocket, and connected with a wide open Javonte Williams for the touchdown. The thing is, Nix was well over the line of scrimmage, so the touchdown was wiped off the board.
However, Nix rebounded later on. In the second quarter, Nix threw a touchdown pass off his backfoot to wide receiver Tim Patrick for the touchdown, extending Denver's lead to 10-0.
Overall, through two preseason games, Nix completed 23-of-30 pass attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns, while holding a 121.5 passer rating, per The 33rd Team.
Yes, it's the preseason and the games don't count. But these games do provide the opportunity for players to make a statement and prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the team or that they should be the starter.
It seems Broncos fans have seen enough and think Nix should be named the starting quarterback entering the 2024 season.