Broncos Hall of Famer explodes on Sean Payton's team after disaster vs Dolphins
A legendary Denver Broncos Super Bowl Champion went scorched earth on his former team after they embarrassed the franchise with a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins
Bronco County, Let's Ride. How about ride all the way home instead of flying back? Nobody associated with the Denver Broncos is allowed on the team plane.
70 points?! 70?! How in god's name do you get to show your faces in Colorado once again after one of the most pathetic performances in NFL history? Don't believe a sportswriter? How about one of your own?
Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe, known for being extremely quiet (NOT) EXPLODED on his former team. It was so embarrassing, almost as bad as when Sharpe was humiliated on Hard Knocks and asked for restitution (Ok that was actually funny unlike this one).
Tua Tagovailoa looked like Dan Marino. Raheem Mostert looked like his NFC Championship self. Rookie Devon Achane went ablaze, and don't get us started with Tyreek Hill. Good lord have mercy, South Beach was bombing off blasts on Denver, and wouldn't you know it, Tua gets his revenge on Sean Payton.
Need we remind folks what Payton said about Tua prior to this season? My, how the tables have turned. Don't be surprised if alcohol sales go through the roof as Broncos fans try to recover from this horrendous debacle.
Shannon Sharpe destroys Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos after historic disaster
What makes this even more embarrassing for Sharpe is how excited he was for Payton to come to Denver. The praise was through the roof. Now, it looks like the Hall of Famer might have spoken too much at the wrong time. Can you blame him though?
This was supposed to fix Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense, and the defense was supposed to still be up to par. Instead, there is nothing going right. The new ownership is headed by the heir to the fortune of Walmart. Perhaps they should have followed their company motto of "Save Money Live Better" because the money they spent is going down in the dumps.
This was beyond embarrassing. Terrell Davis and John Elway were probably banging their heads against the wall, as were Ed McCaffrey, Rod Smith, Steve Atwater, Randy Gradishar, Mark Schlereth, and the rest of the Denver legends. We know how Sharpe feels, and soon, we will hear from the Broncos fans, they have probably had enough as well.