Broncos are edging ever-closer to making an irreversible mistake with Bo Nix
By John Buhler
Bo Nix was always going to be the leading candidate to lead the Denver Broncos out of the tunnel in Week 1. He was the Broncos' No. 12 overall pick for a reason. While it is entirely up to head coach Sean Payton when it comes his to assessment of if Nix is ready or not, let's not push him out there until he is ready just yet. Mike Klis of 9NEWS hinted Nix may have surpassed Jarrett Stidham already.
Admittedly, it is not much, but it is something. As expected, Zach Wilson was going to eventually fade out into the distance while Nix dukes it out with Stidham for the starting job. Stidham is technically the incumbent, but I would be lying to you if I didn't the Broncos were all about Nix from the very start. He has so many advantages to eventually being the starter. I am only interested in him staying there.
It is why forcing him into the starting role prematurely is a terrible sign for Nix's growth and development. Yes, he will sort of grow and develop into his new role, but isn't the whole reason he was such a sought-after pick was because of his pro-readiness? His amount of in-game reps and starting experience are Nix's greatest strengths as a prospect right now. Let's not feed him to the wolves yet.
When Nix organically beats Stidham, then you and I and everyone else should not have any issues.
Denver Broncos seem to have moved Bo Nix up their depth chart a bit
Look. I have no problems with Nix getting more reps with the ones than the twos, possibly playing the better part of a handful of quarters in the preseason. However, we do need to see Nix beat out Stidhman, and beat him out handily, not some other warped and contrived sense of competition. Denver plays in the same division as Kansas City. It is all about beating that team. Never forget that.
The reason why putting Nix out there prematurely could be causing him irreversible damage is the same that happens to other once-promising quarterbacks who are thrust out there too soon. Nix has a ton of in-game experience, but the NFL operates at a much faster pace than ever college. The game should slow down for Nix eventually, but right out of the gate, his head will be moving a mile a minute.
I don't know how many times I have to say this. I think Nix will work in the NFL in some capacity because of his in-game experience, his work in the classroom and his dual-threat playmaking abilities. If he were to fail in the NFL, it would be because a lesser team put too much onto his plate too soon and it consumed him. That is what I am afraid the Broncos could do to their top prospect.
Fortunately, we have three full weeks of preseason action for Nix to prove the Broncos right in all this.