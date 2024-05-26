Jarrett Stidham not backing down from Bo Nix for Broncos' QB1 job
By Lior Lampert
The Denver Broncos boast what may be the worst quarterback room in the NFL entering the 2024 season.
Denver released veteran Russell Wilson this offseason after two seasons of seeing the experiment fail miserably, leaving behind a record-setting amount of money. They traded a sixth-round pick for all-time draft bust Zach Wilson and reached on Bo Nix of Oregon with their first-round selection since. Not great, to put it kindly.
But what does that mean for veteran journeyman Jarrett Stidham, who is still on the roster? After all, he was the last quarterback to line up under center for the Broncos in 2023.
Despite the Broncos investing premium draft capital in Nix (No. 12 overall), Stidham is ready to make the rookie earn his spot atop the depth chart.
"I've dealt with this before when I was in New England with Mac Jones," Stidham said, per Aric DiLalla -- lead writer for the Broncos. "It's a business, and I totally understand it. But at the same time, I'm here to compete. I'm not going to just sit down and let someone else walk in here and [take the role]. I'm going to work my butt off to get the job. I'm super excited about it."
Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted that three quarterbacks have split reps in the early stages of organized team activities (OTAs). But he also lauded Nix earlier this week, telling reporters he is "farther along" than most rookies. While that doesn't guarantee anything, the early praise makes it even harder to envision Nix not ultimately being named the Week 1 starter.
Stidham completed 60.6 percent of his pass attempts for 496 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in 2023. A career backup, the Broncos don't appear to view him as anything more than that, as evidenced by their offseason moves.