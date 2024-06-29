Broncos LB really wants to pick off former QB Russell Wilson this season
By Jake Beckman
On Sept. 15, the Denver Broncos will get to see their old friend, Russell Wilson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you’ve ever dreamt of retribution, retaliation, or revenge against a co-worker who seemingly purposefully made your life worse, you’ll relate to everyone on the Broncos roster.
Linebacker Jonas Griffith is already licking his chops, thinking about picking off DangeRuss, and no one can blame him.
Russell Wilson is going to have a terrible, no good, very bad day in Week 2
You could call Russell Wilson and the Broncos' relationship tumultuous, but that doesn’t seem severe enough. Russ is a ruthlessly corny and wickedly un-self-aware guy. Unfortunately for him and Denver (fortunately for everyone else because it was hilarious), that combination of personality traits proved combustible.
Whether it was his plane exercises, or having his own office, or causing the team to be investigated by the NFLPA, or just playing downright terribly, everything Russ did rubbed someone the wrong way. Now the chickens are coming home to roost.
A lot of times we have to wait a while for a revenge game. We had to wait for two years for Tom Brady to go back to New England as a Buccaneer. We just have to wait two weeks for Russ to go back to Denver.
Jonas Griffith went on Denver Sports 104.3 and after he mentioned that beating the Steelers was the most important thing, he said, “I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool, just to pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost.”
That’s not exactly the most inflammatory thing anyone has ever said when it comes to talking about getting revenge on a former player, but the thing about it is that Griffith missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a torn ACL.
That means he wasn’t exposed to all of Wilson’s antics and ‘quirks’ like the rest of his team. If the guy who was a year separated from Russ has this eagerness, what do the guys who had to actually spend time with him think?
What level of resentment do defensive end Zach Allen, linebacker Alex Singleton, and most importantly cornerback Pat Surtain have? We need to hear those guys' thoughts.
If a linebacker wants to pick off Russ, what does one of the best cornerbacks in the world want to do? How much physical pain does Zack Allen want to inflict upon a player who significantly lowered his quality of life for a full year? We need detailed and preferably explicit wish lists from players who had to spend two full years with the cringiest man in the world.
Whatever the case, the Broncos won’t need a pregame speech in Week 2. They’ll just need to play the “Broncos Country, let’s ride” video, or this to get everyone in the stadium incensed.