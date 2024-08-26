Broncos look to trade fan favorite before NFL cut day
By Lior Lampert
NFL cutdown day can yield mixed emotions. On one hand, it means we're that much closer to the start of the regular season. On the other, fan bases see some of their favorite under-the-radar players or hidden gems fall short of making the 53-man roster. The latter appears to be the case for Denver Broncos veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick.
Per Mike Kils of 9NEWS, the Broncos "are currently exploring trade possibilities Patrick," a talented albeit oft-injured pass-catcher.
Klis notes that Patrick is "generating strong interest on [the] market" ahead of August 27th at 4 p.m. ET -- the roster cut deadline.
After agreeing to take a considerable pay cut in March, Patrick finds himself on the chopping block. He's been on the "roster bubble" since late July, as previously reported by Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post, so this isn't particularly surprising. Nonetheless, it's an unfortunate end to a once-promising tenure and someone all of Broncos Country has been rooting for.
Broncos look to trade fan favorite WR Tim Patrick before NFL roster cutdown day
Patrick hasn't taken a regular-season snap since 2021 after enduring two devastating injuries in consecutive offseasons in 2022 and 2023. First, he went down with a Grade 3 ACL tear. Then, he suffered a Grade 3 non-contact Achilles tear the following training camp. Despite things ostensibly not working out for him in Denver, overcoming the severe leg issues and returning to action is a remarkable standalone accomplishment.
This preseason, Patrick played in two of Denver's three preseason games. He caught all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. While it's a small sample size, the 30-year-old not suffering any setbacks is encouraging and bodes well for his health status moving forward.
The last time we saw Patrick in the regular season, he produced successive seasons with at least 50 receptions, 700 yards and five touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, he profiles as a prototypical X receiver.
Could Patrick benefit from a change of scenery? Maybe. However, Klis citing the team's "significant depth and talent" at the wideout position as reasoning for his departure from Denver is puzzling. Who exactly is the Broncos insider alluding to? Outside of fellow vet Courtland Sutton, the group is unproven and middling -- at best.