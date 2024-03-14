Broncos just made Russell Wilson's release even worse on themselves
Russell Wilson was officially released by the Broncos, but Denver made it harder on themselves in 2024.
After a bad shot on the golf course, the prudent advice (that many players ignore) is to "take your medicine". It was a mistake and the worst thing that can be done is compounding those mistakes, so it's better to get out of any trouble immediately, take the lumps with it, and then live to see another day. That appears to be how the Denver Broncos are operating as well after cutting Russell Wilson.
When the decision was made by the Broncos -- likely at the end of the 2023 regular season already -- to release the quarterback and incur the $85 million dead cap hit, it was already taking their medicine to some degree. But the predominant belief was that Denver would designate him as a post-June 1 cut to spread the charge over two years while taking a $35.4 million dead cap charge in 2024 and then $49.6 million in 2025.
Instead of doing that, though, Denver is holding its nose and incurring a monstrous $53 million dead cap charge in 2024, which means only a $32 million hit next year in 2025, as reported by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
Denver Broncos take on $53 million dead cap charge from Russell Wilson in 2024
Obviously, having a $53 million dead cap charge on the books isn't going to help the Broncos in the 2024 season. But really, one could make the argument that they're already operating like they understand this.
With the draft capital given up in the Russell Wilson trade, Denver doesn't have the ammo to trade up from the No. 12 pick for one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, which they'd almost surely have to do for one of them to be on the board when they make their selection. That leaves the Broncos with few options at QB this season and, as such, it might be a season to ostensibly punt on.
There are other moves that indicate that might be the plan, as well. Trading Jerry Jeudy along with the lack of activity, even in the bargain bin, in free agency does seem to indicate the organization is content to just move forward largely with what they have and then be in a better position for 2025 and beyond.
Taking Wilson's dead cap charge on the chin in the manner they are all but confirms this. Yes, it makes it worse on themselves, without question. But long term, it was the most prudent solution to the problem at hand. Hats off to taking their medicine and living to see another day.