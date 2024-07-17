Broncos make a massive investment to protect Bo Nix for the foreseeable future
By John Buhler
The Denver Broncos may be a year away from being a year away, but they do seem to have at least one area of strength to help jumpstart their turnaround. That would be the investment they have put into their offensive line. On Tuesday, former third-round pick Quinn Meinerz got paid the big bucks, as he landed a four-year deal worth $80 million. What a day for the former Wisconsin-Whitewater star!
He is not the first Broncos offensive lineman to get paid handsomely by general manager George Paton, but it is the one that most certainly caught our attention. Outside of Meinerz and Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold, have you ever heard of Wisconsin-Whitewater? Me neither! Meinerz looks to be part of an ensemble offensive line cast in Denver for the foreseeable future.
This is yet another reason why I am more bullish on Broncos' first-round quarterback Bo Nix over who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in J.J. McCarthy. In theory, Nix will have a veteran offensive line to grow behind featuring the likes of Meinerz, guard Ben Powers and tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. Denver needs to fix other parts of its roster, but the offensive line is no longer a problem.
I mean, look at the amount of money the Broncos are paying their big uglies to eat defensive linemen.
Denver needs to remain positive and continue to build off this year, as they may have a stew going!
Quinn Meinerz gets paid the big bucks to help keep Bo Nix upright
I may be one of the biggest Broncos critics out there, but it is hard not to like this move. It shows that they did their homework in the 2021 NFL Draft and found a gem of an interior offensive linemen out of an FCS school. Meinerz is rewarded for his hard work and his great play, while Denver reaps the benefits of reinvesting in one of their own. It kind of makes you wonder if they can do it all over again.
The good news is second place could be had by anyone in the AFC West this year. I may like what the Las Vegas Raiders are about more than the Los Angeles Chargers or the Broncos, but not much is separating them, to be totally honest. All three will be looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs until either Andy Reid retires or Patrick Mahomes exits his prime. Those could be happening soon, but why wait?
Denver has been down bad ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers. It hasn't been smooth sailing for the NFC South franchise based out of Charlotte either... While these are still probably two of the eight worst teams in the NFL next year, how they go about business this fall under their young quarterbacks can change their fortunes.
When you see a team like Denver back up the Brinks truck for a player like Meinerz, you pay attention.