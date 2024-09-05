Broncos tank job leads to perfect Bo Nix complement in mock draft projection
Expectations vary for the Denver Broncos this season depending on who you ask.
Last season was a mixed bag for the Broncos, who started 0-3 before mounting a stubbornly respectable campaign the rest of the way. At 8-9, Denver wasn't too far removed from the Wild Card hunt, and there was a real belief that the team could take a step forward with more reliable quarterback play.
Well, the Broncos are essentially swapping out nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson for a green rookie in Bo Nix. Jarrett Stidham made his case in training camp, but the job belongs to Nix. The No. 12 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, Nix was the sixth quarterback taken off the board in a historic first-round flurry at the position. The Broncos reached big time, so a lot is riding on his ability to immediately produce.
If Nix is remotely competent, the Broncos shouldn't finish at the bottom of the standings. At 24 years old and with five seasons of collegiate starting experience under his belt, Nix ought to perform as well as, if not better than all his peers. Nix has a much slimmer margin for error than younger QB prospects.
That said, there is a world in which the Broncos struggle to pick up steam in Nix's first campaign at the helm. His arm talent is limited and Nix was the product of a highly dynamic system at Oregon. The Ducks did not require advanced reads or difficult throws from Nix. He was college football's best game manager, and it's unclear how that will translate.
If the Broncos do bottom out this season, there will be a silver living — the opportunity to add a difference-maker through the draft. The latest NFL mock draft from Bleacher Report has Denver taking an exciting route with the No. 1 overall pick.
Broncos select Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter with No. 1 pick in NFL mock draft
Travis Hunter is back on the map after a dominant Week 1 performance in Colorado's 31-26 victory over North Dakota State. The team around him leaves much to be desired and yeah, his head coach is a little grating at times. But, the talent with Hunter is undeniable. He's one of the most explosive pass-catchers in college football and he doubles as an elite defensive back. He tallied seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, with three tackles for good measure.
It's hard not to get excited by the sheer possibilities of Hunter at the next level. It's unclear if his two-way status will carry over to the NFL next season, but Hunter sure looks capable of excelling at either position. Both happen to be incredibly valuable. An elite DB can be the cornerstone of a dominant defense, while the best wideouts are making $35 million-plus annually these days.
The Broncos would probably envision Hunter as the favorite target of Bo Nix moving forward. That would be his primary source of value. Odds are Hunter wouldn't line up for every snap like he does at Colorado, but the Broncos would still be able to work him into defensive packages and reap the rewards of such a dynamic talent.
Denver fans certainly don't want to think about being the worst team in the NFL next season. In fact, such a disastrous campaign may very well raise questions about Nix's future as QB1. But, if worse comes to worst, Travis Hunter would be one heck of a consolation prize.