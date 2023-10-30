Shake it off: Broncos had perfect troll for Chiefs, Travis Kelce after upset win
The Denver Broncos finally slayed the proverbial dragon in the Kansas City Chiefs with a Week 8 win, and they decided to troll their rivals afterward.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 8 looking to extend their winning streak to AFC West opponents to 13. Not just that, but to extend their winning streak against the Denver Broncos to 17. That's right, the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs was back on Sept. 17, 2015, when quarterback Peyton Manning was in his last season.
To say Denver was motivated to pick up a win was an understatement. After being held to 197 yards during their meeting in Week 6, the Broncos bounced back this weekend to pick up the 24-9 victory over the Chiefs.
After the game, the Broncos decided to blast some music at Empower Field at Mile High. The song they chose was "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer who just so happens to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Broncos troll Chiefs and Travis Kelce by blasting Taylor Swift music after Week 8 win
The Chiefs will certainly look to "shake off" that loss.
Kansas City entered this week with quarterback Patrick Mahomes dealing with flu-like symptoms, but he was still going to play. Given how the Broncos' defense has played this season, many thought it would be the NFL's equivalent of the Michael Jordan "flu game." That never transpired as the offense failed to get anything going in cold Denver.
The Broncos jumped to an early 7-0 lead on a 10-play opening drive, culminating in a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to running back Javonte Williams. While the Chiefs would cut the deficit to 7-3 on a 23-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, they fumbled on the following possession, allowing the Broncos to respond with an 11-yard touchdown reception by Jerry Jeudy, increasing their lead to 14-3.
Late in the game, the Chiefs had one last chance to stay in the game. On fourth-and-two at Denver's 26-yard line, trailing 21-9 with over seven minutes remaining, Mahomes hit second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore in the hands in the end zone. But Moore dropped it, allowing the Broncos to regain possession.
The Broncos defense limited Mahomes to 24 completions for 241 yards and zero touchdowns on 38 attempts. Not only that, but the Broncos defense sacked him three times for a loss of 28 yards.
Kelce caught six passes for 58 yards on nine targets.
Wilson had his second-three-touchdown performance of the season, as he completed 12-of-19 throws for 114 yards. Those three touchdowns went to Williams, Jeudy, and Courtland Sutton.
The Broncos and Chiefs won't meet up again this regular season. So, officially, the Broncos got the last laugh with a victory at home over their hated division rivals for the first time in eight years.