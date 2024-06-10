Broncos QB apocalypse reportedly already taking shape in OTAs
New season, new quarterbacks, but still the same old problem at the position for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are entering the 2024 NFL season with a new slate and quarterbacks.
They are, however, still trying to pick which quarterback will give them an edge in a heavily competitive AFC West division. Denver can either go with a former fourth-round pick and New England Patriot in Jarrett Stidham, one of the most recent draft busts at quarterback in Zach Wilson, or a first-round rookie quarterback they have sold their future on in Bo Nix.
The Broncos are about to enter mandatory mini-camp and neither player has separated themselves in the race as the starter.
Who should start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos?
There's a case to be made for either Wilson, Nix or even Stadham to start at quarterback come Week 1. Before then, one of these young passers will have to separate themselves from the rest. So far, it's clear that all three are in the mix, including Wilson, who had been an afterthought after the Broncos acquired him.
The former first rounder has excelled so far in Broncos practice, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler saying Wilson is in a 'positive state of mind' and in the mix for QB1. Sheesh.
The case for Zach Wilson as the starter
Broncos Nation was concerned this postseason when the quarterback spots were not filling. They were even more concerned when the Broncos made the deal to trade for Wilson from the New York Jets. Wilson has the strong arm and the flashy characteristics that made evaluators fall in love with him in the 2021 NFL Draft. Those attributes did not translate well into the NFL as he has had three horrible years as the starting quarterback of the Jets.
Wilson is 12-21 as the starting quarterback for the Jets. He has also completed 57 percent of his passes, thrown for 23 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and has had a season-high QBR of 38.5. He was supposed to be the backup to Aaron Rodgers last season, but took over after Rodgers tore his Achilles in the fourth play of the season.
Wilson was also supposed to come and be a backup to either the veteran or the rookie quarterback the Broncos were going to make two days after trading for Wilson. He somehow keeps finding ways to become a starting quarterback. Broncos fans should feel incredibly concerned about this upcoming season even as a bridge quarterback.
The case for Bo Nix as the starter
The best option for the Denver Broncos this upcoming season is to have Nix ready to start Week 1. Stidham has been rightfully placed as a fourth-round quarterback and Wilson has been an incredibly disappointing former second overall pick. There can be a possibility that Stidham or Wilson could revitalize their career and become a legitimate starter this season.
Nix, however, has more upside in the short-term and long-term effects of the Broncos. Here's a player who came into the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the more pro-ready prospects. He is a player who takes head coach Sean Payton’s schemes and utilizes them more efficiently. Nix has played in similar offensive schemes at Oregon, Nix has overcome obstacles to be one of the top picks in the draft. This makes him a more mentally composed and competitive quarterback than Wilson.
The case for Jarrett Stidham as the starter
If the Broncos see that Stidham is the best option as the starter, it means two big things. The first is that Nix needs more time to develop and get better accustomed to the NFL lifestyle and hustle. The second and most glaring attribute is that Wilson continues to be an incredibly disappointing former first-round quarterback.
Stidham isn’t a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. Many Patriots fans wanted Stidham to start and get a real shot because they didn’t want Cam Newton. Stidham is 1-3 as a starting quarterback and has thrown for 1,422 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games played in his four seasons.
There is not much upside to him being a first-string quarterback except for him being a bridge to Nix.