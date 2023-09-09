Broncos roster move is bad news for Jerry Jeudy’s status in Week 1
By Kristen Wong
The Denver Broncos' latest roster move suggests wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is trending toward not playing in Week 1.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's Week 1 status has remained up in the air for the last several weeks, but the latest signs point toward the offensive starlet sitting on the bench on Sunday.
Jeudy was listed as questionable on the team's Week 1 injury report after practicing in a limited capacity from this past Wednesday to Friday. The fourth-year wideout suffered a hamstring injury in practice on August 24 but returned to the field less than two weeks later, increasing widespread optimism that he might suit up for the Broncos' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Unfortunately, the Broncos' roster moves on Saturday squashed any and all optimism. Denver reportedly elevated two wide receivers, Phillip Dorsett and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, from the practice squad for Week 1.
Prior to the moves, the Broncos only had four wide receivers rostered on the depth chart, so the team may only be looking to add depth behind the starters.
On the flip side, Denver may be expecting Jeudy to sit this one out. If Jeudy can't go on Sunday, the Broncos will have five healthy wideouts ready to make an impact in what should be a new-look passing attack spearheaded by Russell Wilson.
Jerry Jeudy unlikely to play in Week 1 after Broncos elevate two WRs
Jeudy, who led the Broncos in 2022 with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns, has been the subject of rampant trade rumors for the past few seasons. In light of fellow wideout Tim Patrick's terrible injury luck, Jeudy has developed into one of the team's most lethal outside targets, albeit he has missed nine games over the last two years.
The 2020 No. 15 overall pick is entering his fourth season in Denver and is already exceeding expectations with his expedited recovery timeline for his hamstring injury.
Elevating not one but two practice squad wide receivers may suggest that the Broncos aren't so confident in Jeudy's imminent return, though. Hamstring injuries are notoriously fickle: Rams' Cooper Kupp just got placed on IR to give him time to heal his hamstring, and last year, Chiefs' Kadarius Toney rode the up-and-down season-long wave of recovery for a nagging hamstring issue.
Both Dorsett and Humphrey rejoined the Broncos after roster cut deadline day and could help absorb some of Jeudy's snaps, should Jeudy end up on the bench.
Tomorrow should bring about a clearer answer on Jeudy's wavering status.