Broncos schedule: Here's how Denver can still make NFL playoffs
The Denver Broncos have a path to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Here's how they can do so in the final month of the 2023 season.
By Scott Rogust
Last season, the Denver Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment, considering they traded a ton of draft capital to bring in quarterback Russell Wilson. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired before the year concluded, leaving the Broncos pressured to hire the right person to right the ship. They made a big swing by acquiring Sean Payton's rights from the New Orleans Saints as he exited his brief coaching hiatus.
Early on this season, it looked as though the Broncos were heading towards another disastrous season, with the team holding a 1-5 record after the first six weeks of the season. One of the lowlights was the team losing 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins. But since Week 6, the team has been on a roll, going 6-1 in their next seven games. Now, they are 7-6 on the year and in playoff position.
This year, the NFL playoff picture is wide open, but the Broncos do stand a chance of making the playoffs. Here's how they can do so.
How the Denver Broncos can make the NFL playoffs in 2023
First, let's look at the Broncos' remaining four games on their regular season schedule.
- Week 15: at Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 16
- Week 16: vs. New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 24
- Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 31
- Week 18: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 7
According to the New York Times' playoff simulator, the Broncos have a 45 percent chance of making the playoffs after Week 14.
The easiest path for the Broncos to clinch a playoff berth is if they are to win out the rest of the season. If they are to beat the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos will have a greater than 99 percent chance of making the playoffs.
Let's say, hypothetically, the Broncos were to lose to the Lions in Week 15 but win their remaining three games since they are winnable. If that were to happen, Denver holds a 92 percent chance of clinching a playoff berth. Here is an example of a scenario that could result in a playoff result if the team were to lose to the Lions but win out the rest of the season.
- Week 15: Texans loss to Titans, Bills loss to Cowboys
- Week 16: Bills loss to Chargers
This is just one of many combinations that could get the Broncos back into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Obviously, the Broncos need to avoid losing their remaining four games of the season. If that happens, they will miss out on the postseason.
We recommend using the New York Times' playoff simulator linked above to try out multiple combinations to see how the Broncos can clinch a berth in the final month of the season.