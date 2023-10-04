Broncos make stunning roster move with struggles continuing, worsening
The Denver Broncos have cut ties to defensive end Randy Gregory, one year after signing him to a lucrative contract.
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos were always going to be a project for new head coach Sean Payton to fix. Thus far, it has proven to be a tough assignment, as the team is sitting at 1-3 on the year. Their lone win came against the Chicago Bears this past week. But let's not forget, they lost 17-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, failed to convert a two-point conversion on a miracle Hail Mary pass in Week 3, and watched the Miami Dolphins drop 70 points on them in Week 3.
Ahead of Week 5, the Broncos made a rather stunning move.
According to ProFootballTalk, the Broncos released pass rusher Randy Gregory from his contract. This comes one year after the team signed the defensive lineman to a five-year, $70 million contract.
Broncos release Randy Gregory one year after signing him to lucrative contract
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero followed up on ProFootballTalk's report, saying the Broncos were trying to trade Gregory but were unable to find a partner. Hence his release from the team, which was described as mutual by multiple outlets.
Last year, Gregory was seemingly leaning towards re-signing with the Dallas Cowboys. But at the last minute, he changed his mind over a contract dispute and opted to join the Broncos on their five-year pact. Gregory played in just six games for the Broncos after suffering a knee injury and a one-game suspension for punching then-Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman after the Broncos' infamous Christmas Day game.
This season, Gregory saw his role get reduced, where he was actually benched in favor of Nik Bonitto, the team's second-round draft pick from last year, in Week 4. Facing the Bears, Bonitto recorded four total tackles (three solo, one assisted), 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in the 31-28 win.
Through his two seasons with the Broncos, Gregory recorded 21 combined tackles (11 solo, 10 assisted), nine quarterback hits, three sacks, and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
Gregory will now have his choice to sign with whichever team he chooses. For those looking for pass rush help, Gregory is probably the most well-known name available and could very well get a chance this season.