Signs point to Broncos taking a major risk with Bo Nix come Week 1
The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world by selecting Bo Nix with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix joining Denver made some sense, but at No. 12? Nor a single soul predicted that.
With Russell Wilson gone, the quarterback room is bleak in Denver. Nix joins a room without an established starter. For that reason alone, he might be Denver's guy come Week 1.
Here's what PFF's John Kosko had to say about Nix potentially getting the Week 1 nod.
"Nix should be the day-one starter for the Broncos in 2024. While drafting a quarterback early is often a tell-tale sign of that, sometimes the roster doesn’t need it (looking at you, Atlanta). Nix, on the other hand, walks into a quarterback room with very little competition for the starting job,"
Kosko is spot-on here. The Broncos selected him early in the first round and have little to no talent in their quarterback room. For that reason alone Nix should be the starter, right? Well, yes and no.
Is Nix the best option? Potentially. It doesn't take much to be better than Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and Ben DiNucci. However, that doesn't mean it's the right decision.
The worst thing you can do with a rookie quarterback is to play him before he's ready. Nix could be NFL-ready, but he should have to prove it in camp and in the preseason before being guaranteed the starter. Denver is better off riding with Wilson or Stidham than an unprepared Nix. If Nix has a miserable time of it, that pick might turn out to be a waste.
The second worst thing you can do with a rookie quarterback is give him little talent to work with. The Broncos don't have many weapons at all. Their WR1 is Courtland Sutton. He's a fine player, but not a true WR1. Their WR2 is likely Josh Reynolds. Really? Their TE1 is Adam Trautman or Greg Dulcich. Javonte Williams is a solid RB1 option, but there aren't many players for their QB to throw to. They'd be putting Nix in a tough spot right off the bat.
Starting Nix in Week 1 could work wonders. If he proves he's NFL-ready he absolutely should be handed the reins. However, if he struggles before Week 1 and Denver only starts him because everyone else in their room is bad, that's a problem. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out.