Why Broncos-Zach Wilson trade is actually smarter than you think
The Broncos trading for Zach Wilson makes more sense than you think.
With the New York Jets signing Tyrod Taylor, the end felt near for Zach Wilson in New York. It just didn't work out.
The former No. 2 overall pick had three chances to start for the Jets and failed miserably in all three. The organization didn't always put him in the best spots, but the NFL is a results-oriented business. Wilson wasn't giving close to the results needed for him to even stick around as Aaron Rodgers' backup.
It was only a matter of time before we found out where Wilson was going to play in 2024, and now we have the answer. He has been traded to the Denver Broncos. It's an underwhelming deal for Denver who now has one of, if not the most discouraging quarterback rooms in the NFL, but when you really think about it, the deal makes sense. At least more than most think.
Broncos acquiring Zach Wilson makes more sense than you think
On the surface, it makes little sense for Denver to make a move like this. I mean, acquiring a player who has completed just 57% of his throws and has more interceptions than passing touchdowns in his three NFL seasons makes no sense, right? Well, not exactly.
There was no easy solution for Denver at the quarterback position after releasing Russell Wilson. Wilson's dead cap makes it impossible for them to sign a starter like Kirk Cousins. The fact that they hold the No. 12 overall pick makes it extremely unlikely that they'll be able to trade up for a guy like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. J.J. McCarthy might be available in a trade-up, but do they really want to trade future assets for McCarthy?
There are some upsides that come with this Wilson trade over Denver selecting someone in the draft.
The guys they'll want (Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy) will almost certainly be off the board by the time they make their selection. Guys who will likely be there at pick No. 12 include Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., two older rookies who happen to be the same age as Wilson.
Nix and Penix will cost more salary-wise, making them less appealing for a Broncos team already strapped for cash. Additionally, do they have the ceiling Wilson has? Wilson's floor is astonishingly low, but we've still seen at least a couple of plays that make you really open your eyes.
They could trade up to select one of the higher-upside guys, but again, how likely is it that they get into the top three? And do they want to trade up for McCarthy when it'll likely cost multiple future assets? It might be better to just roll with Wilson and test their luck next year.
The Broncos are taking a flier here with no risk. They gave up relatively nothing in terms of draft capital and they have him for cheap for one year. If it doesn't work, no harm no foul. If it does, and there might be the smallest glimmer of hope that it does, they struck gold.
Wilson has more upside than guys like Penix and Nix, is cheaper than the two of them, and doesn't come with the high draft capital it'd take to select either of those players or any of the higher-end guys.
Is it underwhelming? Absolutely. Is it better than the alternative? An argument can be made that suggests that is the case.