It sure sounds like Bronny James is interested in playing with his dad
Despite getting 10 workouts from teams looking to draft him in the late first round or early second round, Bronny James seems focused. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on his Run It Back Fanduel Show that the younger James has declined all of these workout offers except two — the L.A. Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
This comes as there has been an on and off again rumor that his father LeBron James will sign with the squad that drafts his son. Bronny James could have been in the discussion to be picked in the lottery but the former USC Trojan had a health scare during his one season of college basketball and struggled upon his return.
Is Bronny James destined to play with the Lakers or Suns?
In a situation where the franchise was using an early/middle first-round pick, a team might decide that drafting a prospect who doesn't work out for them is a deal-breaker. Unfortunately for Bronny James, this is not the case and the incoming NBA rookie could end up playing for a squad that didn't have a workout with him.
This doesn't mean that the franchise drafting him will look to use him as a way to entice James rather a squad could look for a developmental player or someone who could handle backup minutes. Bait for LeBron is not the only thing Bronny has to offer. The reason that teams might bite on James is the fact that he has great defensive potential and could end up being a Patrick Beverley-type veteran around the league.
Choosing to work out for certain teams is something that every prospect does and Bronny James has made his choice for the two teams that he has chosen to work out for. But that decision might not actually say all that much about his NBA future, or his dad's.