Bronny who? Knicks second-round pick sets record signing deal
Once we got to the second round of the NBA Draft, all eyes were on the Lakers who, as expected, took Bronny James with the No. 55 pick, pairing him with his dad, LeBron. Los Angeles wasted no time in signing Bronny to a four-year, $7.9 million deal. That's a hefty total for a second-round pick, however, it includes just $4.4 million that's guaranteed, which means Bronny won't be the highest-paid second-round pick in this class.
That honor belongs to New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek, who signed a $6.6 million guaranteed deal. This contract essentially overshadows James and takes the claim as the highest-paid second-round rookie contract in NBA history. This contract actually says precious little about Bronny but a lot about what Kolek could be for the Knicks this upcoming season and beyond.
Knicks make Tyler Kolek the highest-paid second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
There are many reasons why the Knicks gave Kolek a big guaranteed rookie contract. At 23 years old, Kolek is one of the older players in this 2024 NBA rookie draft class. This can be an indication that a player may not have as much upside but it also speaks to a player who is usually experienced and ready to contribute right away.
Kolek spent his first college season at George Mason followed by three years at Marquette. He is a two-time Big East Player of the Year, a 2023 second-team All-American, a 2024 first-team All-American, and led the nation in assists last year. He has averaged over 30 minutes a game in each of the four seasons played at the collegiate level.
He has already shown to be battle-tested and developed enough to be considered a respectable NBA prospect. His numbers aren’t elite, outside of assists, but he contributed across the board, averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game last season, shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.
His lack of speed and explosiveness is an essential reason why he dropped to the second round. But he's a savvy, polished creator who could help right away. It can be hard for a second-round pick to carve out a consistent role right away but, with Kolek, there is an idea that the coaching staff might be able to develop him into a backup point guard under Jalen Brunson pretty quickly