Does Bronny James have an NBA Draft promise?
By Kyle Delaney
With the NBA Draft looming, all eyes are on Bronny James. The USC product impressed at the NBA draft combine in Chicago earlier this month, finishing second in two separate 3-point shooting drills and testing as one of the more explosive athletes out of 78 players. As a result, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony say Bronny's draft stock has risen from "fringe to draftable prospect." As for Bronny sharing the court with his dad, it's a matter of when, not if.
Yesterday, Shams Charania reported Bronny was scheduled to work out with 10 different NBA teams, but that he declined nearly all of them and will only work out for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. This morning, Rich Paul, Bronny's agent, told ESPN that Bronny is staying in the June NBA Draft and forgoing his college eligibility.
"Many teams have called." Rich Paul explained. "It's a matter of hashing out workouts and figuring out who is real and who is not. There are only two or three teams that might take him. That's how I am going to approach that." The Phoenix Suns reportedly have interest in Bronny at No. 22 overall.
Bronny's agent also made it known that they will not be signing a two-way deal. Often offered to second-round and undrafted prospects, each NBA team has three two-way contracts in addition to 15 regular roster spots. Two-way players often spend a lot of time in the G-League, as they are limited to 50 active games with the NBA team. A two-way player's salary is also equal to half the rookie minimum.
According to Paul, it doesn't matter where Bronny goes in the first round or second round. It's more about the fit for him. "I don't care where that team is -- it can be No. 1 or 58 -- [but] I do care about the plan, the development. The team's strategy, the opportunity and the financial commitment. That's why I'm not doing a two-way deal."
Bronny just attended a pro day at the Lakers' practice facility, where he showcased his athleticism and perimeter shooting ability.
Bronny's decision to decline most workouts with other NBA teams could mean he's been promised a spot with a team already. However, it also suggests that Bronny thinks finding the right fit is more important than his draft position. Bronny's days on campus are over, that's for sure. In light of his impressive pre-draft process, Bronny James will make it to the league whethere he's first-round, second-round, drafted, or undrafted. Only one question remains: what team will he play for?