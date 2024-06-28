Bronny James overcome with emotion after being drafted by Lakers
"With the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers select, Bronny James."
A one-of-a-kind duo was created on June 27th as the Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron James' son, Bronny, in the second round of the NBA Draft. It was very emotional; tears were dropped, but joy was sure to be running through every ounce of James' body upon hearing his name called.
Bronny James emotional after getting drafted by Lakers
Posted up in his luxurious brown suit and surrounded by loved ones, this moment will surely not be forgotten. Despite all the rumors, doubts and controversy about nepotism — dreams turned into reality for the 19-year-old.
But do not forget everything that transpired before the start of his collegiate season, suffering cardiac arrest that had some questioning if he'd ever step on the hardwood again.
Fortunately, he did. The former Trojan averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The most points James scored in a game was 15 in an 86-70 loss to Oregon State on Dec. 30. Yes, not the greatest numbers but the potential, talent, and work ethic are.
He's a very athletic guard standing at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds but can jump out of the gym just like his dad. On top of his high-flying abilities, his defensive skill set stands out and it's very evident. FanSided's Christopher Kline went in-depth about his prowess on that end of the floor.
"His case, for now, is built around defense. James is a proper stopper on the perimeter, displaying excellent lateral quickness, strength, and activity at the point of attack. James can fight through screens and muck up a ball-handler's airspace. He's unafraid to get in a stance and take the pit bull approach, showing his hands and operating with impressive physicality."
It's going to be very electric, especially in the Crypto.com Arena to watch Bronny play with his dad. This dream is not only coming true for both of them but for NBA fans all around, too.
There are only four more months to go until they step on the court together. Not just as father and son but as teammates — making one legendary moment.