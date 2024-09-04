Brooklyn Nets roster: Who is Yongxi Cui?
By Lior Lampert
The 2024-25 NBA campaign will mark a significant transition period for the Brooklyn Nets. This offseason, they traded franchise player Mikal Bridges to the crosstown rival New York Knicks, signaling their intention to rebuild from the ground up.
With the lowest expected win total heading into the upcoming season, Brooklyn has firmly put themselves in Cooper Flagg territory. They've ostensibly embraced the tank and youth movement, which could lead to some fascinating roster moves -- to say the least. Based on recent intel from Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the madness is beginning.
Per Lewis, the Nets are "on the brink" of signing shooting guard Yongxi "Jacky" Cui.
No offense to Cui, but who?
Many people are probably wondering the same. So, let's learn about the potential future Net and how Brooklyn discovered him.
Cui is a 21-year-old, 6-foot-8 sharpshooter who has spent the past two years with the Guangzhou Loong Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He was born in Nanning, China.
Last season, Cui averaged 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Loong Lions with solid .461/.365/.783 shooting splits. He also represented China at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, though he took a backseat to more experienced options on the roster.
Despite declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, Cui didn't get his name called. The Portland Trail Blazers gave him a look afterward as part of the Las Vegas Summer League squad. He had a limited role, logging only 7.2 nightly minutes across three contests. However, his status as one of the premiere prospects in China has garnered the attention of Brooklyn.
Portland and Cui reportedly agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal in June. Yet, nothing has officially materialized, prompting the young three-point marksman to explore other options (à la Brooklyn).
An NBA Global Academy graduate, Cui's transition to the Association feels inevitable. He and the Nets are nearing an agreement on a two-way contract, but his situation with the Blazers reminds us not to jump the gun.
As Lewis points out, Nets owner and Taiwan native Joe Tsai has voiced his desire for Brooklyn to add a Chinese player. Cui presents the organization with an opportunity to fulfill that wish.