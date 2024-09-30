Browns biggest problem finally isn’t Deshaun Watson, at least for now
A lot went wrong for the Cleveland Browns and their struggling offense on Sunday. This time, it was not Deshaun Watson's fault.
This one falls on terrible drops by his receivers, costly penalties and Cleveland's inability to consistently run the ball.
As far as passing, some of the dropped passes have been inexcusable. Amari Cooper, who leads the NFL with six dropped passes in four games, aided the Raiders in a turnover after another drop on what should have been an easy catch.
Unfortunately, Watson gets credited for the turnover.
And while Watson hasn’t looked as good as he’s needed to as one of the league’s most expensive players, it doesn’t help that his receivers can’t catch the ball. The Browns lead the NFL in dropped passes with 14.
During Nick Chubb’s absence to start the 2024 season as he continues to rehab his torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 last season, the Browns have been one of the worst running teams. Only nine teams have fewer rushing yards than the Browns this season. And they only have two rushing touchdowns all season. They only have one game over 100 rushing yards and it was a win against Jacksonville. They just fell to 0-4 on the season so take that as you will.
They’re currently on pace for a little over 1,600 yards this season. For perspective, six teams finished with less than 1,600 rushing yards last season. Of those teams, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached the playoffs.
Simply put, the Browns need Chubb back. It was by Ian Rappaport of NFL.com that the Browns are anticipating his return to practice this week after the Browns listed him on their physically unable to perform list, making him inactive for the first four weeks of the season. The report added he is unlikely to play against the Commanders this week, but is on track for a midseason return.
Offensive line struggles becoming a glaring problem for the Cleveland Browns
The offensive line hasn’t been good. At all.
While Watson has received his fair share of criticism, it’s time to uncover the real problem which is the offensive line, regardless of how beaten up they are.
Mental mistakes, like the controversial holding penalty on center Nick Harris in the fourth quarter, which negated an 82-yard touchdown pass to Cooper. Or Harris’s early snap to Watson who wasn’t ready as the Browns got to the red zone with a chance to take a late lead. The bad snap pushed the Browns into a second and long, out of the red zone and seemingly felt like all hope was lost.
After Sunday’s loss, the Browns are averaging just 3.9 yards per play. That’s good enough to be tied for last with the Chicago Bears. And they’re tied for second with the most offensive holding penalty calls with eight, only one behind Green Bay.
It looks like it’s already a long season. But to keep the season from feeling any longer, changes are going to need to be made. And it look like for now, that doesn't involve Deshaun Watson.