Browns finally get some clarity on Deshaun Watson's injury, but it's not good news
An MRI revealed what how severe of a shoulder injury Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with.
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns picked up their second win in a row since returning from their bye in Week 5. While they were able to pick up the 39-38 victory, they watched starting quarterback Deshaun Watson leave the game early on due to injury. This was Watson's first game back after missing the previous two games due to a shoulder injury (vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 and San Francisco 49ers in Week 5).
Watson had to leave after taking a bad hit.
After that game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson would undergo an MRI to figure out what he is dealing with.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, doctors have told Watson that he's dealing with a subscapularis strain in his right rotator cuff. Schefter says that Watson "continues to have both pain and weakness with movement." There is some bad news, as this is the kind of injury that would sideline a baseball pitcher for 4-6 weeks.
Browns get clarity on Deshaun Watson's rotator cuff injury
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero noted on an appearance on "NFL Total Access" that Watson didn't suffer additional damage during the Colts game and that this MRI determined that he was dealing with a subscapularis strain all this time.
Pelissero notes that the Browns are considering Watson to be "day-to-day."
Watson had left the Colts game twice, once to check out his throwing shoulder and the other to get evaluated for a concussion. Stefanski said that Watson had cleared concussion protocol, but decided to keep him out for the rest of the game for precautionary reasons.
At the time of his removal, Watson had completed just one-of-five pass attempts for five yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.
There is now some idea of how serious of an injury Watson is dealing with. Despite that, it's unknown when the quarterback will be able to return to the field.